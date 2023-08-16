A bridge on Sleaford’s main shopping street is to undergo seven weeks of repair work starting later this month – but traffic will be largely unaffected say highways officials.

Southgate Bridge in Sleaford is getting essential work to extend its working life, according to Lincolnshire County Council highways officers.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “It’s great news that we can get on with carrying out the vital bridgeworks for Sleaford that will ensure the route is useable for many years to come.

“A combination of vehicles, time and ingress of water all degrade the waterproofing layer, which can lead to damage to the bridge. Because of this, replacing the waterproofing is a preventative maintenance task undertaken every couple of decades.

Repair works to go ahead on Southgate Bridge in Sleaford.

“During re-waterproofing works more in-depth structural examination of the bridge is also possible which will also enhance its service life. Whilst our specialist crews are on-site, we will also carry out protective maintenance to Southgate Bridge’s soffits and parapet fence.“

The works will begin on August 29 and last for approximately seven weeks, subject to suitable weather.

The council says Southgate will remain open to vehicles and pedestrians during working hours throughout the full duration of the works.

However, the full closure of B1517 Southgate will be required for resurfacing on two nights and this will happen towards the end of the project. Provisional planning dates are overnight on Wednesday October 11 and Thursday October 12. Overnight closures will be from 8pm to 6am between Southgate’s junctions with Boston Rd and Watergate.

The diversion route during the Southgate road closure on two nights towards the end of the project.

During these two night closures it will not be possible to drive over Southgate Bridge, as the bridge will be impassable to vehicles.

The diversion route will be clockwise along Carre St and Boston Road, Grantham Road westbound, then the A15 northbound to Holdingham roundabout, Lincoln Road southeast back onto Northgate and the one-way system.

Ms Cassar added: “The re-waterproofing work is being completed in two halves, to allow Southgate to remain open during the working day throughout all of the work with the exception of the two nights of work which happens at night to minimise disruption for local traffic.

“All surfacing above the existing waterproofing layer will be removed. The old waterproofing will then be stripped and the deck fully re-waterproofed. Necessary repairs to other parts of the structure will be undertaken alongside re-waterproofing.

“Whilst we are carrying out these essential works under a scheme to keep the route open for traffic, there will be some unavoidable level of disruption. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we complete this improvement for the local area.”