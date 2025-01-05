Seven year old girl dies following collision near Metheringham

Lincolnshire Police have announced that a seven year old girl died on Saturday morning following a collision on the B1202, near Metheringham, the previous evening. Photo: Lincs Police

A seven year old girl has now died following a collision near Metheringham, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision between a blue Kia Rio and a white Citroen Relay reported to have taken place just before 5.50pm on Friday evening (January 3), on the B1202, Metheringham Health Lane, which runs between the A15 and the B1188.

Two people were initially reported to have serious injuries and two others had minor injuries, but in an update on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson announced they were “saddened” to confirm that a seven-year-old girl casualty had died the following morning.

They said: “The little girl sustained serious injuries in the collision and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, but sadly died just before 4.30am this morning (Saturday January 4).

Police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage. Photo: Lincs Police

“The family is being supported by specially-trained officers and we ask that members of the public respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

After the crash, the road was closed between Bloxholm Lane, the B1188, and the A15 while investigations continued. It was eventually reopened on Saturday but the investigation is on-going to determine the precise circumstances of the collision.

They appealed: “We continue to ask for help from anyone who may have been driving along the B1202 at a similar time to the incident, particularly if you witnessed or captured any footage of the incident itself or saw either a blue Kia Rio, a white Citroen Relay or any other vehicles along that road.

“Please get in touch if you think you can help and have not yet spoken with us. You can do this by emailing the Serious Collision Investigation Team on: [email protected], quoting incident number 292 of January 3.”