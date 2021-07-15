Six-week closure order set to begin on Boston road

Roadworks are coming to the area. Library image

The order relates to the section of Norfolk Street between Tawney Street and Grand Sluice Lane.

It runs from Monday, July 19, to Saturday, August 27.

The organisation responsible for the closure is D. Brown Building Contractors, of Moulton Seas End, Spalding.

The restriction is to allow for works relating to a new development.

It will take place as and when required during the six-week period from Monday, with dates and times detailed on site.

Diversion routes and access arrangements will be signposted.