Potholes on the A15. EMN-210624-171823001

There had been a great deal of complaints from angry motorists about damage to vehicles due to the amount of potholes on the stretch of road between Sleaford and Lincoln that had developeed in the winter and spring.

The series of night-time road closures will start on Monday, July 26 for up to three weeks and will be in place from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

The diversion route for A15 traffic will be via A17 / A607 / B1178, and vice versa.

The diversion for B1429 traffic and those wanting to access the village will be via the A17.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Our emergency repairs to the A15 are going well and are on track to be finished by mid-August.

“Since starting in April, we’ve already rebuilt the A15 from Green Man Road to Gorse Hill Lane, and from Slate House Farm to Brauncewell quarry. And now, we’re working on replacing the section between Gorse Hill Lane to Slate House Farm.

“The final phase of these works will be excavating and rebuilding the A15/B1429 junction near Cranwell starting in late July.

“Once work is completed there, we’ll be fully finished on-site meaning residents and commuters can expect smoother journeys and no disruption on this busy stretch of road.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone affected by these works for continuing to bear with us.”