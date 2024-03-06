Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The adjusted timetabling over the past two years has meant school children and some commuters have had no choice but to turn up late for school and work.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at EMR, has confirmed in his letter to Dr Johnson that the current 8.10am Lincoln Central – Peterborough service will be re-timed seven minutes earlier, allowing a new arrival time into Sleaford at 8.33am. This will begin at the next timetable change on Sunday June 2 2024.

Dr Caroline Johnson has been meeting with EMR and colleagues at the Department for Transport to highlight the importance of a train timetable that allows commuters and school pupils get to work and school promptly. In particular, she has highlighted how the train timetable is vital for certain local families, who find that catching the train can be cheaper for school pupils than other transport options.

In 2022, Dr Johnson had previously secured an earlier arrival time from 8.52am to 8.40am after meeting with EMR and DfT, which was welcomed by commuters. Since then, she has continued to push for further improvements for an even earlier arrival time to ensure school pupils in particular have enough time to reach registration at the local secondary schools.

Dr Johnson said EMR, Network Rail and DB Rail Freight, having heard residents’ concerns about the current 8.40am service provision, have worked hard together to facilitate the even earlier timings for this service.

Dr Johnson said: “I am grateful to EMR and colleagues at the Department for Transport for continuing to listen to residents’ concerns about the train timetable for Sleaford and for announcing a new morning arrival time of 8.33am.

“Through repeated meetings and correspondence with EMR and Ministers in DfT, I have been highlighting the reasons why these few minutes are so important in the morning to ensure commuters and pupils can get to their destinations in Sleaford on time.