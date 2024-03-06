Sleaford MP welcomes improvements to morning train timetable

Following repeated meetings and correspondence with East Midlands Railway and the Department for Transport, Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, has confirmed that EMR are due to re-time the Sleaford morning train services.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 6th Mar 2024, 14:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The adjusted timetabling over the past two years has meant school children and some commuters have had no choice but to turn up late for school and work.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at EMR, has confirmed in his letter to Dr Johnson that the current 8.10am Lincoln Central – Peterborough service will be re-timed seven minutes earlier, allowing a new arrival time into Sleaford at 8.33am. This will begin at the next timetable change on Sunday June 2 2024.

Dr Caroline Johnson has been meeting with EMR and colleagues at the Department for Transport to highlight the importance of a train timetable that allows commuters and school pupils get to work and school promptly. In particular, she has highlighted how the train timetable is vital for certain local families, who find that catching the train can be cheaper for school pupils than other transport options.

Most Popular
East Midlands Railway has adjusted its morning timetable from Lincoln to Sleaford. (File photo)East Midlands Railway has adjusted its morning timetable from Lincoln to Sleaford. (File photo)
East Midlands Railway has adjusted its morning timetable from Lincoln to Sleaford. (File photo)

In 2022, Dr Johnson had previously secured an earlier arrival time from 8.52am to 8.40am after meeting with EMR and DfT, which was welcomed by commuters. Since then, she has continued to push for further improvements for an even earlier arrival time to ensure school pupils in particular have enough time to reach registration at the local secondary schools.

Dr Johnson said EMR, Network Rail and DB Rail Freight, having heard residents’ concerns about the current 8.40am service provision, have worked hard together to facilitate the even earlier timings for this service.

Dr Johnson said: “I am grateful to EMR and colleagues at the Department for Transport for continuing to listen to residents’ concerns about the train timetable for Sleaford and for announcing a new morning arrival time of 8.33am.

“Through repeated meetings and correspondence with EMR and Ministers in DfT, I have been highlighting the reasons why these few minutes are so important in the morning to ensure commuters and pupils can get to their destinations in Sleaford on time.

“I know that the local train services offer a cost-effective way for school pupils in particular to travel into Sleaford and I want to ensure people can get to work and school on time. Please do let me know your thoughts on the new arrival time of this service as I continue to work on the matter.”

Related topics:EMRDepartment for TransportEast Midlands Railway