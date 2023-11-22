East Midlands Railway (EMR) is to increase a number of its regional services in Lincolnshire next month - while others will be removed.

An EMR Class 170 train at Nottingham Station. Two Saturday services between Lincoln and Peterborough will be reinstated in December but an early weekday service from Nottingham to Sleaford will be dropped.

The changes to the timetable will take effect on Sunday, December 10, and will see the reintroduction of two new services between Peterborough and Lincoln (via Sleaford) as well as others in the Midlands network.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are always looking at ways we can better match the timetable we operate with the journeys our customers want to make.

"But any changes need to take in a number of factors, including the allocation of necessary funding, maintaining levels of performance (punctuality) and operational feasibility.

"We are delighted to be able to provide a boost in services for our regional customers from December. The increase represents the culmination of substantial work to make sure they can be increased or reintroduced reliably and sustainably."

Reinstated or new services will include the Saturday 6pm service from Lincoln to Peterborough and the Saturday 7.26pm Peterborough to Lincoln train.