Some Lincolnshire roads still impassable due to flooding by Storm Henk

As the heavy rains and driving winds of Storm Henk pass over our county, the localised fall-out of its impact on the Lincolnshire roads network is being felt.

A number of Lincolnshire roads are still flooded.

In an update this afternoon (Wednesday), Lincolnshire County Council’s highways officials have listed several roads in the county currently closed due to flooding.

Here’s the current list of roads affected:

Station Road, Morton

Ryland Road, Dunholme

Sand Lane, Marston

Napier Street, Lincoln

Main Road, Scothern

Tanners Lane, Corby Glen

A159, Scotter Common

Ings Lane, Coveham St Mary

B1202 junction of Bardney Dairies

Folkingham Road, Billingborough

Sincil Bank, Lincoln

Main Street, Greatford

A151, Corby Glen

Main Street, Scredington

A lot of these roads are sited at the bottom of the water table in any specific area and are suffering from a huge amount of water run-off from nearby, already soaked, land, according to the council.

Under normal weather patterns, that land would act as a soak-away and any issues with flooding on the road could be dealt with by pumping standing water directly into the watercourse. At the moment, the watercourse and surrounding land is so sodden with water that there is simply nowhere for the water on the roads to be drained to.

Head of Highways Asset at LCC, Richard Fenwick said: “We have been working through the night to help where we can and we’re solving issues as quickly as is possible.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly since the storm hit and will continue to do so. The issues that we recently faced from Storm Babet, which left a lot of the county soaked for many weeks, are now impacting on what we’re dealing with in the wake of Storm Henk.

“Our officers are on site to be able to assess and direct resources where best needed and we will continue our efforts to help out anywhere we can in order to keep the county moving.”

Advice if you have been flooded:-

Take photographs of any damage – if it is safe to do so – to provide to your insurance company.

Before you attempt to switch anything back on again, get your electric meter checked by the electricity transmission company and get your fuse box and electrical sockets checked by an electrician.

Before you drink tap water check that it is now safe to drink with Anglian Water. If in doubt boil water first or use bottled water.

Before you use gas appliances get a Gas Safe Engineer to check they are safe.

Be aware of the health effects caused by a flood. When cleaning up wear appropriate clothing and protection as flood water can be contaminated with harmful bacteria. Find further advice for safely cleaning your home after a flood on the Government website.

The Government has announced financial support and tax relief for flood-hit homes and businesses here. More details on how to apply for this funding will be released shortly.