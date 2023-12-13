Special rate bus fares in Lincolnshire extended until end of next year
Lincolnshire County Council officials have announced that the £2 bus fare cap will not just be for the festive season because it has now been extended to the end of 2024.
The news makes single fare prices on Lincolnshire buses welcome news for festive shoppers, as well as those going to see family and friends, get to work or simply take in what our county has to offer.
From now, it is £2 for every single-journey fare in Lincolnshire with the providers listed below, right through to December 31 next year.
The following are all taking part in the fare cap scheme for the next 12 months:
· Callconnect: www.lincsbus.info/callconnect
· Brylaine: www.brylaine.co.uk
· Centrebus: www.centrebus.info
· PC Coaches: www.pccoaches.co.uk
· Stagecoach: www.stagecoachbus.com
· Vectare: www.vectare.co.uk
Coun Richard Davies, Executive member for Transport at Lincolnshire County Council said: “I really hope it encourages more people back onto the bus services around our county.
“£2 for every single fare with those bus providers who have signed up to the price cap is a great scheme to have in place until the end of 2024 and sits alongside our own Callconnect fare cap that we have had in place for some time now which has been very well received.”