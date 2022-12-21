Speed limit for bridge works on A153 near Leasingham

Moor Farm Bridge on the A153 near Leasingham will have crumbling brick parapets taken down and replaced at the start of the New Year.

Roadworks.

The works are scheduled to begin on January 3 and continue until January 30, but dates could move because of bad winter weather.

A 20mph temporary speed restriction and two-way signals will be in place to ensure safety of road users and the work team. These will be manually controlled between 7am and 6pm to account for peak traffic flows.

Karen Cassar Assistant Director of Highways hoped to keep the amount of disruption down the absolute minimum.