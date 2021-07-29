Speed limit near Boston-area village cut following collisions and concern

Now in force near Langrick. Library image

The 50mph limits on the B1184 Armtree Road and the B1192 Main Road at Langrick have been reduced to 40mph.

John Siddle, from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said the change came as a result of speed limit reviews carried out regularly by the county council’s highways team, supported by its engineers.

“As there were a number of injury collisions and concerns, by us and residents, in that area, and the average speeds recorded were higher than the 50mph limit, it was recommended that a reduction to 40mph was appropriate,” he said.