Speed limit to be cut on A16 near Boston for 29 weeks while roadworks take place

​Motorists are being advised of a temporary change to the speed limit on a section of the A16 near Boston that is due to last until November.

The Marsh Lane roundabout on the A16 (with London Road roundabout in the distance). Picture: Lincolnshire County Council

From April 17, for 29 weeks, the speed limit from the London Road roundabout to a point 475m south is to be 30mph. After that, for 300m, it will be 40mph, again for 29 weeks. Usually, in this direction, the speed limit rises from 40mph to 60mph soon after the Marsh Lane roundabout.

The temporary change is taking place as part of multi-million pound plans from Lincolnshire County Council to improve this part of the A16, supported by Government ‘levelling up’ funds.

The work will include creating an additional northbound lane on the A16 to make space for a dedicated right-turn lane into Marsh Lane, as well as creating a dedicated left-turn lane for those travelling from Marsh Lane onto the A16. Plans also include measures to benefit pedestrians and cyclists.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “When complete, these projects will reduce congestion at the Marsh Lane roundabout, while also making it easier for people to walk and cycle in and around Boston.

“The work will make it safer for cyclists sharing the road with HGVs on Marsh Lane through the undustrial estate.

