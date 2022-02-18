Storm Eunice: trains in Lincolnshire cancelled due to fallen trees as roads affected too and Covid jab centres close early

A Network Rail East Midlands spokesman said a fallen tree is on the line near Ancaster Station.

It is blocking all trains between Grantham and Sleaford.

"We’re currently responding to a number of trees on the railway, with all trains being stopped and returned to stations in Lincolnshire. Our teams are out in force to clear the lines as quickly as possible.

Lincolnshire Police has also added an update: "Please don't travel unless absolutely necessary. We are starting to see an increase in the number of reports of trees in the road, and a lorry has been blown over. Stamford, Bourne and Sleaford areas are particularly affected."

The roads affected by overturned high-sided vehicles are: the A16 Crowland bypass at Crowland, Peak Hill at Cowbit and the A6121 Lound Road at Toft near Bourne. A fallen tree is blocking the slow lane on the A1 northbound at Colsterworth, causing four miles of tailbacks.

The police control room says it has taken We have taken one hundred 999 calls between 1-3pm compared to 94 incidents between midnight and 1pm today.

All trains have been cancelled in Lincolnshire today.

They said: "This is putting pressure on response times, please be patient if calling through 101 whilst we prioritize emergency calls. You can also report online http://lincs.police.uk "

There are blockages due to trees, vehicles and fallen lines on all these roads:

- B1168, RAVENS GATE, HOLBEACH - MAREHAM LANE, SLEAFORD - WOODHALL DRIVE, LINCOLN - HAWTHORNE AVENUE, GAINSBOROUGH - SPITAL TERRACE, GAINSBOROUGH - B1395, CLAY BANK, SOUTH KYME -A1175, MAIN ROAD, TALLINGTON - NEW FEN DROVE, GEDNEY HILL, SPALDING, A46, MAIN ROAD, USSELBY A6121, STAMFORD ROAD, LOUND, BOURNE B1168, BOSTON ROAD NORTH, HOLBEACH BRIDGE ROAD, SUTTON BRIDGE GUANOCKGATE ROAD, SUTTON ST. EDMUND, A17, WASHWAY ROAD, MOULTON SEAS END - HIGH STREET, ROPSLEY - A15, SLEAFORD ROAD, NOCTON HEATH, B1203 near Tealby blocked by a tree too.

Highways and Western Power Distribution engineers are aware of all issues.