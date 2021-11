Police received 110 incident reports in 90 minutes, including fallen trees blocking Gorse Lane in Silk Willoughby, Mareham Lane in Sleaford and the B1177 at Dunsby.

There were further fallen trees reported in parts of Ruskington.

Trees also blocked the railway line between Sleaford and Spalding, disrupting rush hour trains until mid-morning when Network Rail engineers could get to the sites and clear the debris from the line.