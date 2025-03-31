Sunshine brings out speeders

It was a good weekend for motorcyclists, as police urged riders to observe road rules. Photo: Lincs Police

One rider was caught travelling at speeds of 136mph by police as sunshine saw motorcycles take to the roads at the weekend.

Lincolnshire’s Roads Policing officers were out on patrol over the weekend in the Market Rasen area but found that not all riders were following the rules of the road.

Three motorcycle riders were particularly singled out. A spokesperson said: “Two who were checked at 90mph and 94mph on the A631 at Bishop Bridge and the third rider travelling at 136mph on the A46, Lincoln Lane at Middle Rasen, all in a 60mph limit. They'll be heading off to court sometime soon and likely be disqualified from driving.”

They added: “It's just really dangerous for other road users to travel at those speeds, but everyone knows that!”

Officers were happy to have a coffee and a chat at Willingham Woods with lots of great bikers and drivers, they said, with many responsible people out enjoying the dry and sunny weekend.

Sadly, over 36 offences were reported by Roads Policing over the weekend, including drivers and riders for the ‘Fatal5 offences’, using illegal exhausts which are so loud they disturb local communities, illegal registration plates which aim to avoid speed detection devices and other construction and use offences.

They commented: “When riders or drivers take the risk a court appearance is the most positive outcome when travelling at such dangerous speeds. The other outcome of course, is that someone else or the rider/driver is seriously injured or killed. We see this outcome far too often in Lincolnshire; it’s heartbreaking.

“Another rider heading to court is someone whose motorcycle was sparkling and in pristine condition; apart from the registration plate which was curiously covered and obscured by mud. We’re guessing that’s so he isn’t picked up by speed detection cameras…. he’ll be able to let the magistrates know.

“Three of our police motorcyclists were sharing their advanced police motorcycle riding skills with people who had arranged to go on a BikeSafe course on Saturday. Encouraging riders to recognise the value of investing in post-test motorcycle training and improving their skills and safety as riders.”

They have some spaces still available on the Lincolnshire Police BikeSafe courses with the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.