Tailbacks as four-vehicle collision blocks road between Sleaford and Ruskington

Four vehicles were involved in a collision on the A153 near the Leasingham Moor turning.

There were tailbacks for several hours after a four-vehicle collision on the A153 near Sleaford on Wednesday afternoon (August 13).

Lincolnshire Police reported that emergency services were on the scene of the collision close to the Leasingham Moor Lane junction, which was reported at 3.20pm.

The force said there was significant debris and the vehicles needed to be towed away.

There has been no update from police on the circumstances of the collision and if anyone was hurt.

The road was closed in both directions between Speedway Corner and the A17 slip road and remained closed for around three hours.

Drivers were turned away and diverted, created extension queues and congestion in the area of the A17 slip road until the road was cleared.