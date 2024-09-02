Three weeks of evening road closures set for A153 in Raithby cum Maltby

Road works will run for three weeks on the A153 just south of Louth.

Works to improve the A153 in Raithby cum Maltby will start in early September and last for up to three weeks.

Starting on Monday September 16, it will mean night-time closures of the section of road on week nights.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Immediately following on from our major reconstruction works to the A153 in Horncastle, the team will be heading north to Raithby cum Maltby to rebuild another failing section of the A153.

“This stretch of A153 in Raithby cum Maltby will take up to a month to reconstruct, with up to 3,500 tonnes of road building materials set to be used.”

Coun Hugo Marfleet, county councillor for Louth Wolds, said: “I’m very happy that these roadworks will be happening because this section of the A153 needs to be repaired.

“I very much look forward to driving on the resurfaced road when it’s ready, and I know that others will enjoy the safer, smoother journeys too.”

The work will be carried out on the A153 Horncastle Road, between the two warning signs for the double bend, including the bell mouth of Raithby Road.

Night time diversions will be via A153 / A158 / A16 / A153, and vice versa

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can during the works to keep disruption to a minimum, including maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during our working hours.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.