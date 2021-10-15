Time is running out to add your ideas to a new Sleaford Transport Strategy

Time is drawing to a close to add your input for Sleaford Transport Survey. EMN-211015-123310001

Entries for the Sleaford Transport Strategy survey will close on Friday October 22 after inviting people to comment at drop-in sessions in town as well as via online forms.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Our survey looking at travel and transport in and around Sleaford closes this Friday, so we want to encourage as many more people as possible to take five minutes and fill it out.

“The more opinions and ideas we have, the better. The strategy this will feed into will affect every single person that lives, works and learns in Sleaford. And it’s not just about cars – we want to hear your views about walking, cycling, buses, trains and any other mode of transportation you use to get around.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.

Coun Davies added: “Sleaford is one of the county’s most important market towns, which is why one of our focuses over the past two years has been on making it quicker, easier and safer to get into and around town.

“Not only did we give the A17/A153 rugby club junction a complete overhaul last year, but our improvements at Holdingham Roundabout are also set to finish later this year.

“With both of these big projects nearly complete, we want to know how else we can improve travel and transport in Sleaford.

“As part of that, we want hear your experiences of getting around town and your views and expectations about how we can help make Sleaford the best it can be over the next fifteen years.

“That’s why we want as many people as possible to complete our questionnaire by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement.

“We’ll then use all the information we gather to help feed into a new transport strategy for Sleaford that will include a number of proposals for improving accessibility and transport now and in the future.”