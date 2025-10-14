Track improvement work means rail replacement buses for passengers between Skegness and Grantham

The rail crossing at Scarrington Lane, Nottinghamshire. Photo: Network Rail

A weekend of engineering work to install new track and sleepers will affect journeys between Nottingham and Skegness, according to Network Rail officials.

Passengers are advised that rail replacement buses will operate between Nottingham/Grantham and Sleaford.

Network Rail says it will carry out two projects over the weekend of November 8 and 9 to improve the condition of the railway.

There will be 1.6km of new track installed at Ancaster near Sleaford to provide passengers with more reliable journeys. This £1.3 million investment will see jointed rail dating from the 1950s replaced with continuous welded rail – making for a smoother ride and needing less future maintenance.

New railway sleepers, which support the rails and hold them in place, will be installed at Scarrington Lane level crossing, Nottinghamshire.

The work means buses will replace trains between Nottingham/Grantham and Sleaford on Saturday and Sunday, November 8 and 9.

On Saturday, East Midlands Railway services between Nottingham and Grantham, and between Sleaford and Skegness only. Connecting rail replacement buses will run between Grantham and Sleaford.

On Sunday, EMR services will operate between Sleaford and Skegness only. Rail replacement buses will run between Nottingham and Sleaford. There will also be a revised timetable on Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich services. Trains will not call at Grantham, which will be served by rail replacement buses from Nottingham.

Dan Matthews, Network Rail operations director, said: “We’re investing in the long-term reliability of the railway by upgrading the track and replacing sleepers with more sustainable materials. These improvements will help deliver smoother, more dependable journeys for passengers.

“We’re sorry for the disruption caused and grateful for everyone’s patience while we carry out this important work.”

Philippa Cresswell, EMR customer experience director, recommended customers planning to travel to Skegness on either day should check their journey in advance, as rail replacement buses will be in place and journeys will take longer than usual.

“This work by Network Rail will help improve the reliability of our services in the long term, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while it takes place.”

Passengers are advised to check all parts of their journey with their train operators or National Rail before travelling.