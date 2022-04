The A15 was blocked by a collision near Navenby this morning (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police reported the road was blocked just after 8am this morning (Thursday) with traffic affected in both directions from the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane to Navenby Lane.

It was causing slow moving traffic approaching these junctions but the road was said to be clear by 10am.