Train passengers should 'only travel if necessary' on Wednesday

Rail passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line are urged to plan ahead this Wednesday (27 July) as a limited timetable will be available

Train services will be limited and only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm amid national industrial action, and less than half of usual services planned to run between London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle.

Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT union - to keep vital services running.

Simon Pumphrey, East Coast Infrastructure Director for Network Rail said: “This Wednesday, passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will face a limited train service due to the ongoing industrial action.

“I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption. I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans.”

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Thursday 28 July with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.

Separately, ASLEF has called strike action across seven train operators on Saturday 30 July that will significantly disrupt some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.