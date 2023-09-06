Trains suffer delays between Sleaford and Spalding after car collides with crossing barriers

Rail services between Sleaford and Spalding were temporarily halted after a car collided with level crossing gates.

The Golden High Hedges level crossing, near Donington. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to Golden High Hedges level crossing between Donington and Quadring shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday September 5) following reports of a vehicle hitting the barriers.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “The vehicle left the scene and investigations continue to identify the driver.”

The collision caused a fault with the barriers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Midlands Railway operates the rail services on the line and a spokesman for the company added: “This disrupted our trains on the Doncaster / Lincoln / Peterborough route. Rail replacement buses were deployed until the issue was fixed.”

The incident was resolved by 4.37pm and train services were resumed, said the EMR spokesman.