Trains suffer delays between Sleaford and Spalding after car collides with crossing barriers

Rail services between Sleaford and Spalding were temporarily halted after a car collided with level crossing gates.
Andy Hubbert
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
The Golden High Hedges level crossing, near Donington. Photo: GoogleThe Golden High Hedges level crossing, near Donington. Photo: Google
Emergency services were called to Golden High Hedges level crossing between Donington and Quadring shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday September 5) following reports of a vehicle hitting the barriers.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “The vehicle left the scene and investigations continue to identify the driver.”

The collision caused a fault with the barriers.

East Midlands Railway operates the rail services on the line and a spokesman for the company added: “This disrupted our trains on the Doncaster / Lincoln / Peterborough route. Rail replacement buses were deployed until the issue was fixed.”

The incident was resolved by 4.37pm and train services were resumed, said the EMR spokesman.

