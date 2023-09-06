Trains suffer delays between Sleaford and Spalding after car collides with crossing barriers
Rail services between Sleaford and Spalding were temporarily halted after a car collided with level crossing gates.
Emergency services were called to Golden High Hedges level crossing between Donington and Quadring shortly after 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday September 5) following reports of a vehicle hitting the barriers.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “The vehicle left the scene and investigations continue to identify the driver.”
The collision caused a fault with the barriers.
East Midlands Railway operates the rail services on the line and a spokesman for the company added: “This disrupted our trains on the Doncaster / Lincoln / Peterborough route. Rail replacement buses were deployed until the issue was fixed.”
The incident was resolved by 4.37pm and train services were resumed, said the EMR spokesman.
