Emergency services were called to free two casualties involved in a road collision this morning (Tuesday).

The B1188 was closed for several hours.

Lincolnshire Police said the crash was reported to them at around 11.46am. Fire crews from Metheringham and Lincoln were called to the scene on the B1188 Sleaford Road, Metheringham.

Crew members used cutting gear to remove the two casualties then made the vehicles safe.

The road was reopened by about 3pm

- A fire crew from Lincoln was called out yesterday (Monday) just before 3pm to a car on fire on Hopyard Lane, Navenby.

Crews in breathing apparatus used hoses to put out the fire, but before the car was completely burnt out.