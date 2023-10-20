Motorists have been facing ‘significant’ disruption in Boston this morning (Friday, October 20) following a collision between a car and a lorry.

Lincolnshire Police say the ‘damage-only’ collision was reported to them at 9am and took place in John Adams Way.

A short time ago, a spokesman for the force said: “This is an ongoing incident and is causing significant delays. We would advise people to avoid the area if possible.”