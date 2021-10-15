Two-week road closure near Boston for Anglian Water works

Anglian Water will be carrying out works in Freiston next week.

The closure is to take place in Priory Road, in Freiston, from Monday. October 18, to allow for a pressure reducing valve to be installed on a water main.

An Anglian Water spokesman explained this would help reduce the likelihood and frequency of bursts.

“A diversion route will be in place, with full access available for local residents and businesses,” they added. “There will be no interruption to customers’ water supply, and our teams will be carrying out the final connection work overnight in order to minimise disruption. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this vital work.”