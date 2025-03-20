UPDATE: 20-month-old boy dies after serious three-vehicle collision on A17 near Sleaford

A serious three-vehicle collision closed the A17 near Sleaford on Wednesday evening. Photo: Lincs Police

Police have released the tragic news that a 20-month-old boy who was seriously injured in a collision on the A17 near Sleaford on Wednesday has since died.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson announced on Friday morning (March 21): “We are deeply saddened to report that the 20-month-old boy injured in this collision has died.

“He died in hospital at 1.19am this morning (Friday). His family is being supported by specially-trained officers.”

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with this collision has been released on police bail, and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

According to a statement from Lincolnshire Police, the collision on Wednesday afternoon (March 19) involved three vehicles – a white Audi, a silver Kia Ceed, and a black Volkswagen Passat – and took place close to the Holdingham roundabout on the A17 between Sleaford and Cranwell at around 4.45pm.

They added that a 31-year-old man who was the driver of the VW Passat had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was questioned by investigators.

Police said the 20-month-old boy had suffered life-threatening injuries, and after receiving treatment at the scene was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Other people involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

They said that initial investigations were carried out while the road remained closed until 2.30am on Thursday morning.

Officers investigating are seeking anyone who was travelling along the A17 between Sleaford and Newark between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Wednesday March 19 and may have seen a dark coloured VW Passat travelling eastbound on the A17 from the Newark area, heading in the direction of Sleaford.

They appealed for dashcam footage which might have captured the collision itself or the vehicles involved prior to the collision.

If so, call the Serious Collison Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 01522 212316, quoting incident 305 or email [email protected] quoting incident 305 of March 19.