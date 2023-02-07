The A158 has reopened following a collision near Partney.

The A158 Skegness Road is closed both ways between Northfield Road and the Partney turn off. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the A158 Skegness Road at 11:44am due to a collision between a car and a motorcyle and the road was closed both ways between Northfield Road and the Partney turn off.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue‘s Spilsby crew attended this incident, which resulted in fire damage to one Audi and one motorcycle.

The crew used two hose reels and small tools to tackle the fire, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air.