Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the A158 Skegness Road at 11:44am due to a collision between a car and a motorcyle and the road was closed both ways between Northfield Road and the Partney turn off.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue‘s Spilsby crew attended this incident, which resulted in fire damage to one Audi and one motorcycle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The crew used two hose reels and small tools to tackle the fire, and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air.
The road was partially blocked, however the road is now open, and traffic between Partney and Gunby is being affected.