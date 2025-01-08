UPDATE: Boston road closed due to cable fault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yesterday’s partial closure of a road in Boston due to a cable fault is, this morning, a full closure.

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 7), Broadfield Street was down to one lane while National Grid carried out work on a cable fault in the area. Traffic was still able to flow into the road, heading towards Broadfield Lane and Peck Avenue, but not in the other direction beyond Blue Street.

This morning, though, the road is closed in both directions. The disruption is leading to lengthy tailbacks as vehicles queue to join Sleaford Road from Woodville Road and its adjoining roads.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic queuing in Staniland Road to turn into Woodville Road.

The end date for the closure is Monday (January 13), but National Grid says it will always re-open the road earlier if the fault is fixed ahead of schedule.

