UPDATE: Bridgeworks overnight closure dates on Southgate in Sleaford confirmed

Work is currently underway on Southgate bridge in Sleaford and the street is due to be closed for two nights next month.

Southgate Bridge will be closed for two nights. Photo: Google

The county council highways team have now been able to confirm exact times and dates for the closure of Southgate Bridge, Sleaford as the refurbishment and repair programme of works enters the final stage.

The required full closure of Southgate Bridge on the B1571, next to the Riverside Church, will happen overnight “to minimise disruption”. Planned dates are as previously notified – overnight on Wednesday October 11 and Thursday October 12 between 6pm and 7am, and between Southgate’s junctions with Boston Road and Watergate.

When the overnight closures are in place it will not be possible to drive over Southgate Bridge, as the bridge will be impassable to vehicles.

The works began on August 29 and are taking approximately seven weeks, subject to suitable weather.

Southgate has remained open to vehicles and pedestrians during working hours throughout the full duration of the works.

However, the full closure of B1517 Southgate will be required for resurfacing on the upcoming two nights.

