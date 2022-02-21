UPDATE: Collision between lorry and van blocks A17 between Sleaford and Leadenham

Emergency services are at the scene

According to Lincolnshire Police, the collsion involved an HGV and a van at the junction of Sleaford Road and the A17 near Leadenham.

The incident is thought to have happened just after 3pm and emergency services were called to the scene, with police called out at 3.24pm.

A police spokesman said the occupants suffered minor injuries. The road was closed while debris was cleared and the vehicles recovered, and reopened at around 5.15pm.

The A17 was closed off between Holdingham Roundabout and Leadenham with drivers advised to avoid the area and follow diversions,