UPDATE: Night-time repairs for A158 postponed

Roadworks to a stretch of the A158 near Lincoln have been postponed due to the wet weather.

Lincolnshire Highways has completed around 1km of structural repairs and resurfacing on the A158 through Langworth, and the section through Sudbrooke is planned for later in the year, on dates to be confirmed.

The authority says it has rescheduled the works to avoid any disruption for anyone travelling to the coast over the summer. By September, works will be completed on the A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout, helping to further reduce the impact on traffic.

Advance notification will be displayed on site nearer the time. Work will again be carried out with an overnight road closure between 8pm and 6am.