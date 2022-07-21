UPDATE: Traffic diversions after collision between car and motorcycle on A153 near Sleaford

There has been a collision on the A153 between Ruskington and Anwick.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman has stated: “We received a call at 9.39am today reporting a two-vehicle collision on the A153 at the junction with Rowan Farm, Ruskington.

“It involved a motorbike and a Renault car.

“The road has been closed following the incident, with our colleagues from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance also attending the scene.

“The male rider of the motorcycle suffered what are believed to be serious injuries and was taken to hospital.”

AA traffic watch says the main road is blocked both ways from the B1188 at Ruskington to Park Lane, Anwick.