Updated: Ostriches reunited with owner after escaping and causing chaos closing A17

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire POlice have reopened the A17 at Swineshead Bridge after detaining the escaped ostriches. (Stock image)

Lincolnshire Police control room naturally took to Twitter when they issued the alert to motorists at around 4pm this afternoon (Saturday) saying: “We have had to close the A17 near Swineshead Bridge due to three ostriches in the road. Yes, you read that correctly.

"Hopefully this is a temporary measure, but they are currently a danger to themselves and road users.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please avoid the area for now.”

After numerous comedy replies and comments from followers, in an update half an hour later they added: “Glad to update a swift resolution. We now have these road runners under control and the A17 is fully open.”