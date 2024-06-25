Police on the scene after a van crashed into a tanning salon on Nelson Way in Boston on Monday night. Photo: David DawsonPolice on the scene after a van crashed into a tanning salon on Nelson Way in Boston on Monday night. Photo: David Dawson
Van driver flees the scene after crashing into tanning salon in Boston

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 16:40 BST
Police are investigating after a van crashed into a tanning salon premises on Nelson Way in Boston last night (Monday).

It is understood the damaged property is Vibe tanning salon and the van was plastered in graffiti.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Nelson Way in Boston after a white van collided with a property at around 11.40pm on Monday, 24 June.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

"The scene was secured after the building received significant damage.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who can help with enquiries should contact 101 quoting Incident 577 of June 24.

The damage shop front of the tanning salon in Boston. Photo: David Dawson

The neighbouring shop also appears to have been damaged in the incident. Photo: David Dawson

The scene was cordoned off by police. Photo: David Dawson

