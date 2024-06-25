It is understood the damaged property is Vibe tanning salon and the van was plastered in graffiti.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Nelson Way in Boston after a white van collided with a property at around 11.40pm on Monday, 24 June.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

"The scene was secured after the building received significant damage.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who can help with enquiries should contact 101 quoting Incident 577 of June 24.

1 . IMG_8066.jpg The damage shop front of the tanning salon in Boston. Photo: David Dawson

2 . mbsp-250624-09.JPG The neighbouring shop also appears to have been damaged in the incident. Photo: David Dawson