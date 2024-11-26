Village road to undergo £95,000 resurfacing project

Diversions will be put in place while resurfacing is carried out on Newbridge Lane in Covenham St Mary. Photo: Google

A road in a Louth area village will have to be closed while it gets a week-long, £95,000 make-over by county council highways crews.

Newbridge Lane in Covenham St Mary is getting a smooth new surface with works beginning from Thursday, November 28 and scheduled to end on Wednesday, December 4.

Work times onsite will be from 7.30am to 5pm each day, Monday to Friday, subject to suitable weather, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

The road will have to be closed for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout. The road closure will be lifted at the end of each shift to help with local traffic flow.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at LCC said: “I am delighted that we are able to get on and deliver this improvement to the road where the surface has reached the end of its useable life.

“Our crew is going to get rid of the old surface and put in a new top section, the benefits of which will be very noticeably improved for those who travel on the route.”

Using like-for-like roads, the signed diversion route will be Newbridge Lane / Treasure Lane / Austen Fen / King Street / Covenham Road / Yarburgh Road / Main Road and vice versa.

Ms Cassar added: “These works will cost around £95,000 to deliver and will mean less noise pollution for residents thanks to the improved qualities of the fresh road surface. Comfort and braking performance will also be improved.

“We will do everything possible to minimise disruption while the improvement works are delivered including lifting the road closure at the end of each shift.

“This improvement is the latest part of our ongoing commitment across the county to continue making our roads better and, I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Covenham St Mary.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.