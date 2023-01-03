Villagers wake up to spray paint slogans on street demanding potholes are fixed

Residents awoke on New Year’s Day to discover a mystery protestor had spray painted messages along a road in their village, complaining about the state of the potholes.

"Gonna run out of paint" spray painted on Ermine Street in Ancaster.

Ancaster residents have been complaining for months about the badly potholed Ermine Street causing damage to car wheels and disturbing their sleep due to heavy lorries bouncing through the holes and shaking their properties.

But overnight, a joker has painted white circles around many of the holes with slogans such as “Fix me I’m f****d”, and “Road tax?” before daubing “Gonna run out of paint” and “I’m bored now”.

Advertisement

Although they were likely to be quickly pressure-washed off, many on social media shared images of the paintwork expressing support for raising the issue.

"I'm bored now" says the artist after circling the many potholes.

Advertisement

One resident who lives near some of the potholes said they had got photos, saying: “Waking up and seeing this made my day! Whoever done, it big round of applause for you, about time someone did something. We should all stand together on this, it’s getting past a joke and just cost us money.

"You can’t even avoid the potholes anymore … we need 100 plus cones put one in each pothole - soon get council talking then!”

Advertisement

Another Ancaster villager commented: “Brilliant. Love the artistry.”

Highways are said to be due to make repairs to the road in April, when the weather improves.

Advertisement

Pothole 'Banksy' in Ancaster.

The villager said: “Until they (highways) strengthen the entire road or put a weight limit on it, the trucks will destroy any repairs. It's only a B road and has far too much heavy traffic on it.”

Advertisement

Another resident said: “I saw this on my way home after a nightshift this morning. Made me smile all the way home. Big to whoever did it.”