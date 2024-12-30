Vow to minimise traffic disruption while key road is resurfaced in Louth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officials have vowed to try and keep traffic disruption to a minimum when crucial roadworks take place in Louth town centre later this month.

A £115,000 resurfacing scheme is earmarked for the well-used Riverhead Road, which is badly in need of improvements, says Lincolnshire County Council.

The work, which will be carried out at night, will begin on Thursday, January 9 and is scheduled to finish on Monday, January 20.

Weather permitting, the operation will take place between 10 pm and 6 am on Mondays to Fridays when the road will be closed and diversions put in place for drivers.

The resurfacing work will take place at Riverhead Road in Louth. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire County Council)

Coun Richard Davies, who is the executive member for highways at the council, explained: “This resurfacing work is going to make a very big difference to Riverhead Road, but the scheme has brought up some challenges to overcome.

"Because of the businesses in the area and the need to reduce the impact on them, we have come up with a night-time scheme.

"We will also be lifting the traffic diversions at the end of each shift where possible. And we will have marshals on site to help traffic flow and pedestrians throughout the scheme.

"This work needs to be carried out to prolong the life of the road and to make an improvement for drivers in Louth. But we will be doing everything we can to lessen disruption.”

A no-parking restriction will be in place for the duration of the work, and the two signed diversion routes for motorists will be:

Heading from Riverhead Road – west on the C532 Eastgate, north on the C569 Ramsgate and east on the C568 Ramsgate Road.

Heading from Victoria Road – west on the C645 Keddington Road, south on the C659 Newbridge/Ramsgate Road and east on the C56B Ramsgate Road.

Coun Davies added: “It will cost about £115,000 to bring this improvement to Louth. It involves a crew replacing the existing road surface, which has reached the end of its life-cycle.

"We will do everything possible to get this work completed as quickly as possible. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding while we get on with this improvement.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks in the Louth and wider Lincolnshire area, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks