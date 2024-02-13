Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mia Roberts, a primary school teacher from Bourne, returned home from work and a trip to the supermarket, and was about to open her front door when she noticed her car slowly rolling away.

Mia's blue Volkswagen Golf smashed into four metal barriers and was on course to hit her neighbour's Mini Cooper before she was able to catch up with it.

Her car avoided any serious damage, but Mia's groceries weren't so lucky - with her eggs bearing the brunt of it when she dropped the bag to catch up with the car.

Mia's car begins to roll away as she heads towards her front door. Photo: Mia Roberts/SWNS

Watching the video back, Mia whose automatic handbrake failed to engage, has vowed to never park on the road again - opting to use her driveway instead.

Mia, 24, said: "The driveway can fit three cars on but it's a single driveway and I knew my partner needed to get out so I parked on the road.

"My handbrake normally goes on automatically but because it's on a slight slope I should really press it in myself.

"I hadn't put it on and I don't know what made me look to my left but I suddenly see the car rolling away and I don't know why I didn't run across the lawn!

Mia notices that the car has started to roll away. Photo: Mia Roberts / SWNS

"It was heading for a brand new Mini and I'd accepted my fate that the car was going to hit it.

"But thankfully I managed to unlock it, jump in and put the handbrake on in time.

"When I ran past the parked car, I dropped the shopping bag to run faster to catch up with the car and my eggs split all over the road!

"The few scratches on the car are from the four gates that the car knocked over - luckily I've not got many neighbours so I've gotten away with it quite discreetly!

Mia chases the car down the road.Photo: Mia Roberts / SWNS

"I don't know what made me look over my shoulder, it was just gut instinct.

"My first thought was that I'd have to knock on someone's door as it was going to hit a house or a car."

She says her boyfriend wasn't surprised by her handbrake blunder.

She added: "My partner's not got the Ring doorbell connected to his phone so when I showed him the video he wasn't surprised at all - he loved showing all his friends in all his group chats.

"If I didn't have a Ring doorbell no one would believe it!