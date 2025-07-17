Weight limit proposed on Louth road to reduce congestion

Brakenborough Road, Louth. Google Maps

A 7.5 tonne weight limit has been proposed on a Louth road in an attempt to reduce congestion in the town.

During a planning and regulation committee meeting on Monday (July 14), councillors at Lincolnshire County Council voted to put forward a proposal for a weight limit between Brackenborough Road and Bolingbroke Road.

Councillors heard that a new link road was put in between Brackenborough Road and Bolingbroke Road after a large housing development was built.

This link road has caused increased congestion into Louth and councillors were told this limit would reduce the number of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) entering the town.

Bolingbroke Road, Louth. Google Maps

Programme leader for minor works and traffic at Lincolnshire County Council, Jeanne Gibson, said: “There’s a very large residential area and the developer was required to put in a link road. This has provided an alternative route to the A16 and into the town centre. This weight restriction would reduce the number of HGVs in the area.”

Coun Christopher Reeve (Reform UK), who sits on the Cotter Rural ward, said: “I support this proposal because it’s human nature that lorry drivers will choose the shortest route into the town. I think it’s a good idea.”

Councillors voted to put forward the proposal to the executive councillor for highways and transport.