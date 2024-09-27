Westgate car park has reopened in Sleaford.

It was closed in March in the interests of public safety after an adjacent stone building was found to be structurally unsound.

The building has been demolished during the last month after planning permission had to be approved.

The site has been cleaned up and the car park has been re-opened, according to North Kesteven District Council officials.

The demolition area has been tidied up and re-fenced.

In a statement via social media, they said: “All 27 bays are available for use, including one disabled space.

"Parking at Westgate Car Park is just 70p for up to one hour, £1 for up to two hours, and £1.40 for three hours. It’s free on Sundays, evenings and Bank Holidays.”

It is free to park in the evening from 6pm.

Metal barriers remain along a stone wall opposite where the building stood, which is awaiting repairs, but there is still said to be plenty of space in each parking bay.