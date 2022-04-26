Winvic granted Lincolnshire County Council Highways contract

Winvic Construction Ltd has won a new contract with Lincolnshire County Council to deliver highways works across the county.

The ‘General Works’ Lot awarded to Winvic is for schemes involving the creation of new infrastructure assets as well as infrastructure improvements.

Works to be undertaken by Winvic on A and B class roads in Lincolnshire will include the construction of roundabouts, major highways widening or dualling, bridge construction and service diversions and installation, as well as the installation of drainage and street lighting.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s Civils and Infrastructure Director, commented: “I’d like to thank our team for working hard throughout the tender process on this Framework and LCC team for recognising that Winvic has the drive, skills and focus on innovation to successfully and safely deliver schemes within the Framework.

"We are confident that our experience with the creation of new highways infrastructure and improvement works of a similar nature and our collaborative, one-team approach will lead us to exceeding the council’s expectations.”