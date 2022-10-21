The B1188 between Martin and Woodhall Spa remains closed as police appeal for witnesses to a collision where a female motorcyclist died this morning (Friday).

Emergency services were called to the scene on the B1191 at Martin South Drove at around 6.50am this morning.

A Lincolnshire Police statement says: “We are saddened to confirm a 40-year-old woman has died in a two-vehicle collision between Martin and Woodhall Spa.

"The collision involved the woman who was riding a motorcycle and a Citroen C3 car.

“The road was closed between the two villages, and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

They added: “The woman’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them.”

Investigators are now appealing for witnesses and those who have dash cam footage of the vehicles before or after the collision to come forward.

If you have information that may be relevant, call 101 or email [email protected] referencing the incident 42 of October 21.