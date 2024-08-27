Woman passenger dies and man seriously injured in two car collision near Heckington

A woman in her 80s has died.

​Police have announced that a woman in her 80s has died after a collision near Heckington.

The collision at the B1394 junction joining the A17 is said to have involved two vehicles, a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Honda HRV, and took place at around 11am on Friday, August 23.

A police spokesperson said: “A man sustained serious injuries and we can now confirm a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, has sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this extremely difficult time, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Collision investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Additionally, if you have any information or have dashcam that may have recorded the incident, contact DC Richard Charles by emailing SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk

Quote incident 181 of 23/08/2024 in the subject line.

It comes just three days after a teenager was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision near Sleaford.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 5.35pm on Tuesday, August 20.

It took place on the A15 at Leasingham and involved a motorcycle being ridden by a 17-year-old male in the direction of Lincoln and a Volvo heavy goods vehicle travelling towards Holdingham.

The 17-year-old sadly died at the scene of the collision, Lincolnshire Police said.

“His family have been informed; they will be supported by specially trained officers,” a spokesman said.

The driver of the HGV, a man in his 60s, was not seriously injured, they added.

The spokesman continued: “We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam of either vehicle or anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

“Anyone who has any information they think may assist our investigation into this tragic incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Det Con Helen Allcroft, by email at SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316.”