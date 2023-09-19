Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision that happened on the A17 at Brant Broughton after a woman passenger died three days later.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The crash was reported at 6.43pm last Wednesday (September 13) and is said to have involved a black Jaguar XF and a grey Land Rover Discovery at the junction with the A17.

A police spokesman said: “The Jaguar had travelled along High Street, Brant Broughton and appeared to be turning right onto the A17, towards Newark. The Land Rover Discovery was travelling towards Sleaford from Newark.

“Minor injuries were reported at the scene but sadly the front seat passenger died on September 16. Her family have been informed.”

They added: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we await the outcome of a post-mortem to establish if the cause of death is related to the collision.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage that will assist our investigation to get in touch.”