Duckpool Lane bridge, Stixwould. Photo: Google Maps EMN-220127-092922001

Work on the bridge, on Duckpool Lane, will start on Monday (January 31) and is expected to last for four weeks.

All surfacing above the existing waterproof layer of the bridge and footpaths will be removed with other repairs undertaken after inspection of the bridge’s structure.

A full closure of Duckpool Lane in the vicinity of the bridge will be necessary for the duration of the works as the repairs will render the bridge impassable to vehicles and pedestrians, and there will be no through road.

Access (or agreed alternative arrangements) to the land in the vicinity of the bridge will be agreed with the landowners.

The short local diversion route has been agreed in consultation with the Parish Council.

All diversion route signs will be distributed in accordance with requirements and will include advanced notice signage.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused with these works but maintaining the bridge at this stage is essential to ensure that it remains in good order for years to come. We thank residents and road users in the area for their patience while this maintenance is undertaken.”