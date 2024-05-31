Tributes from family and colleagues of Spitfire pilot Squadron Leader Mark Long

Squadron Leader Mark Long. Photo: RAF

​The family and friends of Squadron Leader Mark Long, who sadly died in a Spitfire crash, have paid tribute to the “cherished and deeply missed pilot”.

The married father of two daughters, 43, died after the Spitfire crashed into a field on ​Langrick Road in Coningsby on Saturday (May 25).

Mark's family have now released a tribute to him, saying that he lived his life with an “unwavering passion with laughter, love, and dedication to his family”.

"His talent for flying was there for all to see, and his ability to connect to everyone he met was infectious,” the statement from his family said, “Mark will be cherished and deeply missed by us all."

Many of Mark’s colleagues have also paid tribute to the “respectful, humble, and upbeat” pilot.

Mark gained his ‘wings’ in 2004 and joined the Typhoon Force in 2012, and was assigned to XI Squadron at RAF Coningsby, before an assignment to 29 Squadron in 2014 on instructional duties.

Wing Commander Andy Shaw, Officer Commanding 29 Squadron, described Mark as a “humble, kind, generous family man” and an outstanding fighter pilot, instructor, and Display Pilot.

"He inspired every single Typhoon pilot in the RAF, and taught many of them, bringing an infectious enthusiasm to every task,” he said, “His loss will be keenly felt both throughout the Typhoon Force and by those who knew him in his Display and BBMF roles.

"Throughout, he mentored and cared for all those around him. Personally, he was a great support and friend to me as squadron commander but, more tellingly, he mentored many of our more junior members, some of whom have been selected to be trained as pilots themselves.

"As a member of 29 Squadron for the last decade, Squadron Leader Mark Long will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and those who loved him at this time."

In addition to his instructional duties, Mark also contributed to RAF Coningsby’s primary task of defending UK sovereign airspace by undertaking Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) duties, both in the UK and the Falklands Islands, and additionally conducting QRA duties whilst on Baltic Air Policing Operations in Lithuania.

He became a Typhoon Display Pilot in 2016, teaching the student pilots how to operate the Typhoon, and 2024 was his fourth season with the BBMF.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, has said that Mark touched the hearts of everyone that he met, and “always prioritising the needs of others before himself”:

"In life, we are occasionally privileged to meet incredible people like Mark,” he said, “The epitome of a military fighter pilot, he personified the very best of the Royal Air Force and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. We were lucky to have him as part of the team and part of our BBMF family.

"Always a vision of calm, Mark faced life’s obstacles with a wry smile, a knowing nod and a pint of tea. Above all, he was a devoted husband and a proud father.

"Whilst words alone cannot adequately convey our loss, he will remain forever “the best boss that BBMF never had”."

Group Captain Billy Cooper, Commander Air Wing, has also extended his deepest condolences to Mark’s family and friends.

He said: “Mark was a hugely respected fighter pilot, instructor, and friend, and one of the most talented aviators I have flown with.

"His service over many years has contributed such a huge amount to not only the operational effectiveness of the Typhoon Air Wing, but also had such a positive impact on the lives of so many. He was selected to be the Typhoon Display Pilot for the 2016 season, followed by his time with BBMF.

Nothing better demonstrates his outstanding skill as a pilot, his exemplary leadership, and his engaging and infectious personality than this unique achievement.

"Mark was the quintessential RAF Officer; respectful, humble, upbeat, and driven by an innate sense of service and professionalism and doing the right thing by others.