Tributes paid to pilot following Spitfire crash

By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 09:49 BST
Langrick Road, Coningsby was closed due to the Spitfire crash.Langrick Road, Coningsby was closed due to the Spitfire crash.
Langrick Road, Coningsby was closed due to the Spitfire crash.
Tributes have been paid to the pilot of a Spitfire who has died following a crash yesterday (Saturday).

Emergency services were called to Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 1.20pm following reports that an aircraft had crashed into a field, later confirmed to be a Spitfire.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the RAF pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, were not survivable and he was sadly pronounced dead by the Ministry of Defence yesterday evening.

The pilot has not been named, but his next of kin have been informed.

Langrick Road, Coningsby closed on Saturday due to the Spitfire crash.Langrick Road, Coningsby closed on Saturday due to the Spitfire crash.
Langrick Road, Coningsby closed on Saturday due to the Spitfire crash.

Nobody else is thought to have been injured as a result.

The road remains closed this morning (Sunday), and investigations are ongoing.

Tributes are now being paid to the pilot. Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins described the incident as a “sad day” and that her thoughts and prayers are “with the pilot’s loved ones, friends and the RAF family”.

“I am very sorry to hear the tragic news that an RAF pilot has died in the crash of a Spitfire near RAF Coningsby today,” she said in a statement.

"The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a national jewel and this tragedy will be felt by all who have watched in awe as BBMF pilots swoop across our skies at national and local events in commemoration of those who fought for our freedom.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted a statement paying tribute to the Spitfire pilot:

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family.”

Lincolnshire Police and the MOD have also urged any witnesses to the incident not to post any images online, but to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 221 of May 25.

