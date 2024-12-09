Trust has top performing non-selective schools in Lincolnshire

The growing success of the four schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust has been recognised when the Department for Education (DfE) published the performance data for the latest 'Progress 8 Scores' in December.

The growing success of the four schools that are part of South Lincolnshire Academies Trust has been recognised when the Department for Education (DfE) published the performance data for the latest 'Progress 8 Scores' in December 2024.

The national Progress 8 scores is how the DfE benchmark the progress students make from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 4. These scores provide useful indicators for parents/carers when researching secondary schools as it shows whether a school are good at a spread of subjects and that they help students obtain higher GCSE grades.

Bourne Academy has been consistently at the top of the DfE rankings and with a Progress 8 score of +0.59 in 2024, the school is the 'top performing' non-selective secondary school in the whole of Lincolnshire. This score also recognises that Bourne Academy is in the top 6% of all schools nationally. There are only eight schools in Lincolnshire who are performing 'well above national average' and Bourne Academy is one of two non-selective schools to be in this group.

Spalding Academy who are one the largest and fastest growing schools in the region have had another fantastic year. With a Progress 8 score of +0.42 in 2024, they are now ranked in the top four non-selective schools in the whole of Lincolnshire. The school is performing 'above national average' and in the top 10% of all schools nationally.

One of the biggest improvements in the Trust has been at Giles Academy who are now in the top eight of all non-selective schools in the whole of Lincolnshire. They are the top performing non-selective school in the Boston and Skegness area and now outperforming the majority of grammar schools as the second top ranking school in this region. Their Progress 8 score of +0.20 in 2024 places them in the top 25% of all schools nationally.

Since joining South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, Cowley Academy has seen a rapid transformation. Before the school joined the Trust in September 2022 their Progress 8 score was -0.59. Just two years into their journey and the Progress 8 score in 2024 is now -0.12, which means they are performing in line with national average. The outstanding progress at the other schools in the Trust is something that Cowley Academy will emulate. In the recent GCSEs results at Cowley Academy, the percentage of students who achieved grades 5 or above in GCSE English and GCSE Mathematics increased by 10%.

Mrs Lucy Conley, Chief Executive Officer at South Lincolnshire Academies Trust said "It is tremendous recognition that Bourne Academy is the top performing non-selective school in the whole of Lincolnshire. I am incredibly pleased with the progress seen at all schools in our Trust with Spalding Academy, Giles Academy and Cowley Academy all demonstrating that our Trust model for school improvement works as the schools continue to go from strength to strength.”

To compare the Progress 8 scores for all schools in Lincolnshire and see how each secondary school are ranked, visit:www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/schools-by-type?step=default&table=schools®ion=925&geographic=la&for=secondary