Two casualties helped from car crash near Sleaford

Two casualties were helped from a vehicle when it was involved in a collision near Sleaford.

By Andy Hubbert
49 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:48am
Fire crews were called to the scene.

The crash was reported at about 2pm on Saturday on Mareham Lane, Spanby, when emergency services were called to the scene.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Billingborough assisted two casualties from the single vehicle involved.

There has been no update as to their injuries.

- The previous evening (Friday January 13) a fire crew from Sleaford was called to a fire alarm triggered at a property on Westgate Park in the town.

This was said to be a fire involving a cooking mat which had been left on the hob in error then set alight when the hob was turned on.

Crews were called just after 9.30pm, isolated the hob and ventilated the property.

There were no injuries reported.

