Two crews called to building fire in Navenby
Crews from Sleaford and Metheringham were needed to put out a building on fire in a residential street in Navenby yesterday (Wednesday).
The incident was reported at 12.23pm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service who said two crews were called out to the scene.
According to a fire service statement the fire was at a property on Doncaster Gardens, in Navenby.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose and thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.
No further details regarding the cause or damage done have been released yet.