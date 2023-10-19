Register
Two crews called to building fire in Navenby

Crews from Sleaford and Metheringham were needed to put out a building on fire in a residential street in Navenby yesterday (Wednesday).
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Twi fire crews were called to a building fire in Navenby.

The incident was reported at 12.23pm, according to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service who said two crews were called out to the scene.

According to a fire service statement the fire was at a property on Doncaster Gardens, in Navenby.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose and thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.

No further details regarding the cause or damage done have been released yet.