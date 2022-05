In the event of a fire, dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Firefighters from Boston and Spilsby were called to Fen Road, Stickford, just before 7pm last night (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said there was fire damage to the engine compartment and driver’s cab.

The fire was out on arrival and crews used a thermal imaging camera and one hose reel to dampen it down.